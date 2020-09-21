Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Expecting Their First Child

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who wed in June 2019, tell PEOPLE they are expecting their first child in April 2021

There's another Vanderpump Rules baby on the way!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expecting their first child. The couple, who wed in her native Kentucky in June 2019, announced the baby news Monday on Instagram.

Holding up several sonograms in the photos she shared on her social media, Cartwright, 31, smiles while she and Taylor, 41, hold her baby bump together.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝," Cartwright captioned the post.

Taylor also shared the photos on his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad..💟👶🏼."

Speaking about becoming first-time parents, Taylor and Cartwright tell PEOPLE exclusively that their baby on the way is due in April 2021.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" says the mom-to-be, who is currently 11 weeks into her pregnancy. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

The couple got married in June 2019, in front of 240 friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. "We cannot wait to start a family," Cartwright told PEOPLE after their nuptials. "I cannot wait to be a mom and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he's getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible."

And now, Taylor — who lost his own father, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer in December 2017 — says he can't wait to be a hands-on dad even more.

"I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions," he says. "My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

Taylor adds, "I can't wait for all the school functions, sports, dance. Whatever they want to do, I want to be a part of it. I can't wait to just teach them things. I can't wait to see them grow into who they are going to be and see what they will be passionate about."

While her husband is excitedly looking forward to their bundle of joy, Cartwright has been fighting morning sickness. "I am getting loads of morning sickness and feeling pretty tired but overall, I feel great and I am already so in love with this little baby!" she says. "Hearing the heartbeat made my heart melt. I haven't noticed any particular cravings, everything is just yummy!"

Days after sharing their baby news, the couple will be finding out the sex of their first child and hosting a party to celebrate. "We are going to have a small gender reveal on Sunday and the wait is killing me!!" Cartwright says. "I can't wait to start shopping and getting the nursery ready. I am just so overjoyed and every day I fall more in love. Boy or girl, we are just so ecstatic!!"

As for a potential list of names, the pregnant Bravo star says: "We have a name for a girl but not sure about a boy's name yet! I think I will continue to look at the baby name list until the day they are born!"

Taylor and Cartwright are the third Vanderpump Rules couple to announce their pregnancy.

Lala Kent is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett after pushing back their April 18 wedding due to COVID-19. On Saturday, they shared the sex of their baby on the way — a girl! — with an event that was attended by Taylor and Cartwright.

In addition, former costar Stassi Schroeder (who was fired, alongside Kristen Doute, from VPR in June) and her fiancé Beau Clark are expecting their first child, a baby girl. Their wedding was slated for October but was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am so happy we are going through this together especially with my family so far away. They have known since the day I took my pregnancy test and we all are just so excited for the play dates and our babies having built-in besties!" Cartwright tells PEOPLE. "Lala and I are due only eight days apart. When she told me she was expecting, I was already pregnant and didn't even know yet! We are all so happy for each other and we can't wait for this next chapter of our lives!"

Cartwright and Taylor may currently live in Los Angeles, but the mom-to-be hopes to instill strong family values from her Kentucky upbringing.