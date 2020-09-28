It'll Be a Boy for Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expecting a boy!

On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules stars learned the sex of their baby on the way during a party at their Los Angeles home. Cartwright, 31, shared the special moment, revealed by blue confetti, on Instagram.

"It's a BOY!!!! 💙💙💙💙," the mom-to-be happily shared along with three images taken by photographer Jessi Robertson. Taylor, 41, said the same announcement on his Instagram Stories, which featured many of their Bravo costars, including Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent, both of whom are pregnant with baby girls.

"A hockey playing heartbreaker on the way," Kent commented on Cartwright's post, referencing Taylor's favorite sport.

"A little boyfriendddddd!! Ahhhhhh!!" Schroeder also wrote in the comments section.

"We are totally over the moon!! We are shocked beyond belief!! This is truly a dream come true for Jax especially and we just can't wait to meet our little prince!!" the parents-to-be tell PEOPLE.

Taylor and Cartwright, who got married in June 2019, in front of 240 friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, recently told PEOPLE exclusively that their first child is due in April 2021.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" she said. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

Cartwright added, "I can't wait to start shopping and getting the nursery ready. I am just so overjoyed and every day I fall more in love. Boy or girl, we are just so ecstatic!!"