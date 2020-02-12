Vanderpump Rules' Faith Stowers Welcomes a Son: 'The Best Gift'

Image zoom Faith Stowers' boyfriend Marcio Marchena II and their son Paul Redmond/WireImage; Faith Stowers/ Instagram

Faith Stowers‘ baby boy is here!

While wishing boyfriend Marcio Marchena II happy birthday on Instagram Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that the couple had welcomed their first child together, a son.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world 🌎‼️I love you with all my soul and all my heart. ❤️,” began Stowers, 30, first sharing a solo shot of her beau. “Our connection is God given. I’ll always make it my [business] to make sure you are the happiest man on this planet. Just as you have made me the happiest woman. I can not wait to share every new experience and walk down roads never traveled with you by my side.”

The second image shows the new dad holding their baby boy, skin to skin — and based on the last part of Stowers’ caption, it seems like the bundle of joy was named in honor of his father.

“You have given me the best gift 🎁 I can ask for … .another you. #marcio2 #myparentsarethebest,” she concluded, addressing Marchena.

Image zoom Faith Stowers (R) and Marcio Marchena II Faith Stowers/Instagram

Stowers revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram in September, by sharing a selfie of herself and boyfriend Marchena holding a strip of ultrasound photos.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life with my heart and best friend,” the reality star wrote. “At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

Two months later, Stowers shared a pair of images of herself and Marchena embracing, teasing the sex of her baby in the caption with, “Is it a Boy 💙 or Girl 💓??? SWIPE TO FIND OUT❗️”

The second snapshot showed the then-parents-to-be covered in blue paint (for Marchena, on his hands, and Stowers, on her belly), indicating that they would welcome a son.

Stower’s pregnancy announcement came just after she abruptly left MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 during the second episode. Her exit was prompted by a intense argument with another cast member.

However, the reality star is most known for her drama-filled stint on Vanderpump Rules. She joined the cast in season 4 as a server, but quickly became known as more than that when she revealed she had an affair with Jax Taylor, before he got engaged to his now-wife Brittany Cartwright].

“I guess my take on it is that I slept with someone without doing my research,” Stowers said during an episode of PeopleTV’s Chatter in 2018. “You know, he told me one thing — it was another thing.”

“And I should have just known better, you know what I mean?” continued the Bravo personality. “I should have just known better. But I’m happy to find out that Jax and Brittany are now engaged, so I’m happy that that story ended the way it did.”