Vanderpump Rules' Faith Stowers Is Pregnant: 'I'm Excited to Start This New Chapter'

Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers is going to be a mom!

On Thursday, the reality star, 30, revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a selfie of herself and boyfriend Marcio Marchena II holding an ultrasound photo.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life with my heart and best friend,” Stowers wrote. “At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!”

Stower’s big announcement comes just after the reality star abruptly left MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 during the second episode.

Her exit was prompted by a intense argument with another cast member.

Stowers, however, is most known for her drama-filled stint on Vanderpump Rules.

She joined the cast in season 4 as a server, but quickly became known as more than that when she revealed she had an affair with Jax Taylor.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Blake, Keira, Anne and 63 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

The bombshell revelation dominated season 6 of the series as Taylor, 40, was dating now-wife Brittany Cartwright at the time.

Stowers explained her side of the story during an episode of PeopleTV’s Chatter in 2018 explaining, “I should have known better.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Faith Stowers Faith Stowers/Instagram

RELATED: Vanderpump‘s Jax Taylor Blocks Fans Posting ‘Negative Comments’ After Being Accused of Cheating

“I guess my take on it is that I slept with someone without doing my research,” she said. “You know, he told me one thing — it was another thing.”

“And I should have just known better, you know what I mean?” she continued. “I should have just known better. But I’m happy to find out that Jax and Brittany are now engaged, so I’m happy that that story ended the way it did.”

Cartwright, 30, and Taylor moved past his affair and exchanged vows at the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state in June.