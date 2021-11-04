Vanderpump Rules' Brock Davies Says He Hasn't Contacted Kids 'Out of Respect' for Ex-Wife's Wishes

Brock Davies opened up about his relationship with his two kids, who live in Australia with his ex-wife

Brock Davies is opening up about his severed relationship with his ex-wife and their two children.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, the 30-year-old Australian personal trainer revealed that there is no longer a restraining order in effect with his ex-wife — who still lives in Australia with their kids — and that it isn't the reason why he hasn't seen his children in four years.

"The restraining order was canceled, what was it, four years ago," Davis told host Andy Cohen, noting that the situation is more complicated.

During Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Davis got candid about how his previous relationship deteriorated and admitted that he had once hit his ex-wife.

Davies said in the episode that the domestic abuse incident occurred when he was 19 and that the restraining order his ex-wife later filed against him didn't pertain to the slap.

Speaking to Cohen, Davis said of not speaking ot his children, "Our kids, in the environment they're in — they have a great stepdad and their mom — that's their family."

"So me trying to reconnect right now is the toughest part about it," he continued. "And that's what got me in trouble trying to explain all this. It's not a simple relationship breakup, this happened seven years ago and we've gone through it since then, so it's been an issue."

Davis, who is engaged to Scheana Shay and shares a daughter with her, said on the show that "out of respect" for his ex, he's "got to try and walk that tight line" in order to rekindle a relationship with his children.

The Vanderpump Rules star alleged that his ex-wife told him that they can "have a more in-depth conversation" about Davies seeing his kids after he catches up on his child support payments, which he said he's "nearly" handled.

Davies then told Cohen that he's grown over the past four years and admits that "highlighting my issues and talking about it" recently on television has been a turning point for him.

"I've never spoken about this outside of my own thoughts and how I approached it," the reality star said, noting that after opening up, he "felt such a weight lifted off me just to talk to somebody, just to share that."

He told Lisa Vanderpump in the Tuesday Vanderpump Rules episode, "The person I am today isn't that person I was 10 years ago. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I'm not proud of that."

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated," he said in a confessional. "And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me."

"We separated, she then took my kids away from me," he added in his conversation with Lisa, 61. "I then needed to go to court, appeal it. We went to court and it was lifted."