Vanderpump Rules' Brock Davies Hasn't Spoken to His Kids in 4 Years: 'Felt Like I Did Abandon Them'

"No contact, but it's not for a lack of trying," said Brock Davies' fiancée Scheana Shay on Vanderpump Rules about not speaking with his kids in four years

Scheana Shay and fiancé Brock Davies are explaining why he hasn't spoken to his two other kids in four years.

The pair welcomed their baby daughter Summer Moon on April 26 and announced their engagement in July. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Shay, 36, and Davies, 31, sat down with costars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, discussing his severed connection with his ex-wife and their two kids, who still live in Australia.

Davies says he was 20 and a "different person" when he became a dad, and that he had a "bad breakup" with his ex about five years ago and hasn't seen his kids in four years, not even over FaceTime.

"She cut my whole family out," he said, not identifying his ex-wife.

"It sounds bad but there's a lot more to it," Shay said in a confessional, defending her fiancé. "No contact, but it's not for a lack of trying. He moved to America to provide a better life for his family."

He added in a confessional, "Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America. She moved on with the kids' stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids."

The reality TV star further said during the Bravo show that he "felt like a badder husband because I felt like I did abandon them. And I felt like I needed to, like, accept it because I was the one who moved to America, you know. I moved over here."

Davies also recalled the "last time I saw my kids" saying, "I remember them laughing and then I drove them up to Denver airport and I got a photo saying goodbye to them both," getting emotional on-camera.

Shay also shared that Davies' ex-wife accused him of "replacing" his older daughter Winter with their new baby, who is named Summer and shares the exact same birthday.

On his Instagram Story Tuesday night, Davies wrote, "I am thankful for my kids. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for the support of loved ones. I am thankful for change. I am thankful for tough times. I am thankful for life's lessons. I am thankful for my fiancée. I am thankful for my health. And I'm thankful for y'all."

In September, Shay and Davies told PEOPLE that they "had a conversation" about the possibility of adoption or using a surrogate in the future since she isn't sure she wants to go through pregnancy again. "Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor," Davies said. "So we've already talked about that briefly. But we'll give it some time. A couple of months, at least."

Speaking with Page Six last month, Davies said of sharing his side of the story on the show this season: "They're going to come for the jugular, and I'm okay for that because I understand my faults, what I've done in my past, and going forward I've done the right thing."

"Definitely, obviously not my proudest moments, but it's a part of my life and you guys will get to meet me more this season," he added. "You've only got one chance, and if you lie, when you tell the truth, then people aren't going to believe you so you just got to turn around and own it 100 percent."