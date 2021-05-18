Vanderpump Babies Rule! Every Snuggly Photo of the Cast's Cutest Costars

Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder are loving mom life with babies Cruz, Ocean, Summer and Hartford

By Diane J. Cho
Updated September 01, 2021 10:10 AM

1 of 22

Mini Me

Stassi Schroeder's baby girl Hartford is already a selfie queen, and dad Beau Clark is here for it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Cutie Cuddle

The new mama can't get enough of her little girl, who's rocking the cutest embroidered sweater.

3 of 22

Welcome Summer Moon

Scheana Shay had a rough journey to welcoming her daughter Summer into the world, but now that baby girl is here, Mom and dad Brock Davies could not be happier.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Summertime, All the Time

The love between a mom and daughter is so pure.

Advertisement

5 of 22

Love as Deep as the Ocean

Lala Kent's "life changed forever" when daughter Ocean, with whom she shares with Randall Emmett, was born in March.

6 of 22

Motherhood Scaries

The first-time mom is seen here, tackling baby Ocean's teeny nails.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Auntie Brittany

Brittany Cartwright went to visit Hartford and made sure she was safe before cuddling her little Pump Rules niece.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Baby Fever

Auntie Brittany then visited her other niece Ocean and grew more and more excited about all of the Pump kids growing up together.

Advertisement

9 of 22

The No. 1 Guy in the Group

Step aside ladies: Brittany and Jax Taylor's baby boy Cruz Michael Cauchi is coming through!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Mom's Little Bestie

Mom and "Cruzy" could not be any sweeter together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Cruz Control

Baby Cruz has the keys to his mama's heart on her very first Mother's Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

First Love

Here's Cruz's first playdate with baby Ocean. Could a Pump Kids spinoff be in the near future?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Play Dates for Life

Cruz visited Hartford next, and based on Hartford's smile, we think they had a great time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Daddy Jax

Jax is loving fatherhood, especially on days when he matches with his little boy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Serving Face

Hartford was born for this. She got it from her mama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Beau's Twin

Hartford may have her mama's heart, but she has her daddy's face.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Avocuddle with Summer

How cute is this avocado-printed onesie?!

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Love You to the Moon and Back

Mom Scheana will always have her baby girl's back.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Same Vibes

Ocean is too chic in her black-and-white ensemble, which happens to match with her mom's.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Daddy-Daughter Time

Randall spends his downtime cuddling his baby girl Ocean.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Cruzin' into Summer

Cruz and Summer adorably link arms during their very first playdate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

Mom Squad

The ladies have officially traded in their cocktails for pampers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho