Vanderpump Babies Rule! Every Snuggly Photo of the Cast's Cutest Costars
Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder are loving mom life with babies Cruz, Ocean, Summer and Hartford
Mini Me
Stassi Schroeder's baby girl Hartford is already a selfie queen, and dad Beau Clark is here for it.
Cutie Cuddle
The new mama can't get enough of her little girl, who's rocking the cutest embroidered sweater.
Welcome Summer Moon
Scheana Shay had a rough journey to welcoming her daughter Summer into the world, but now that baby girl is here, Mom and dad Brock Davies could not be happier.
Summertime, All the Time
The love between a mom and daughter is so pure.
Love as Deep as the Ocean
Lala Kent's "life changed forever" when daughter Ocean, with whom she shares with Randall Emmett, was born in March.
Motherhood Scaries
The first-time mom is seen here, tackling baby Ocean's teeny nails.
Auntie Brittany
Brittany Cartwright went to visit Hartford and made sure she was safe before cuddling her little Pump Rules niece.
Baby Fever
Auntie Brittany then visited her other niece Ocean and grew more and more excited about all of the Pump kids growing up together.
The No. 1 Guy in the Group
Step aside ladies: Brittany and Jax Taylor's baby boy Cruz Michael Cauchi is coming through!
Mom's Little Bestie
Mom and "Cruzy" could not be any sweeter together.
Cruz Control
Baby Cruz has the keys to his mama's heart on her very first Mother's Day.
First Love
Here's Cruz's first playdate with baby Ocean. Could a Pump Kids spinoff be in the near future?
Play Dates for Life
Cruz visited Hartford next, and based on Hartford's smile, we think they had a great time.
Daddy Jax
Jax is loving fatherhood, especially on days when he matches with his little boy.
Serving Face
Hartford was born for this. She got it from her mama.
Beau's Twin
Hartford may have her mama's heart, but she has her daddy's face.
Avocuddle with Summer
How cute is this avocado-printed onesie?!
Love You to the Moon and Back
Mom Scheana will always have her baby girl's back.
Same Vibes
Ocean is too chic in her black-and-white ensemble, which happens to match with her mom's.
Daddy-Daughter Time
Randall spends his downtime cuddling his baby girl Ocean.
Cruzin' into Summer
Cruz and Summer adorably link arms during their very first playdate.
Mom Squad
The ladies have officially traded in their cocktails for pampers.