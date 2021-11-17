Ariana Madix, who has been dating Tom Sandoval since 2014, has previously talked about how she wasn't sure she would want to get married or start a family

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Reveals She Froze Her Eggs: 'It's About Having Agency'

Ariana Madix is opening up about why she froze her eggs.

On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana revealed she quietly chose to freeze her eggs during a discussion with her best friend Scheana Shay, whom she visited at her place with fiancé Brock Davies.

Ariana, 36, has been dating costar Tom Sandoval since 2014. Throughout their relationship, she has been vocal about her stance against marriage and having children.

Holding onto Scheana and Brock's infant daughter Summer Moon, Ariana asked the couple: "Do you think you want to have another?"

"I would love to give her a sibling, but I don't know that I want to do anything to put myself at risk now that I am a mom," Scheana, 36, said. "So I am considering [my options] — which I actually wanted to ask you about, because I know you froze your eggs also."

Then, Ariana was asked whether she was considering surrogacy after freezing her eggs. "No. Are you?" she responded.

"Well, if we got surrogates, like, together and then we could just have so much fun watching someone else carry our babies," Scheana said as Ariana teased, "So what we want is we want two people who are best friends [as our surrogates]."

In a confessional, Ariana disclosed additional details about the process of freezing her eggs.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Surprise! I froze my eggs," she told the cameras. "Me and Scheana were actually going together to freeze our eggs. And then she got pregnant."

However, Ariana said she isn't planning to start having children anytime soon.

"This does not mean that I'm jumping on the baby train," she continued. "It's about having agency over my own body and my own future. It's also kind of a nice fun f--- you to anybody who questions my values or my choices."

On Watch What Happens Live last month, Ariana revealed whether her VPR castmates COVID-19 pandemic baby boom made her want children sooner. "It does not. These are not my first friends to have kids," the reality star said.

She also addressed her stance on marriage, which has changed recently.

"I think, the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it. It's really more about the two people," she said. "So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that bulls---."