The couple — who are high school sweethearts — are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella

Rams' Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Welcome Second Baby After She Went into Labor Mid-Super Bowl

Van Jefferson is now a father of two!

The 25-year-old Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and his wife, Samaria Jefferson, welcomed their second baby together on Sunday evening, when Samaria went into labor during the Super Bowl, which Van was playing in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The athlete posted a photo to his Instagram Story after the big game, showing himself laying in a bed while cradling the newborn – a baby boy – in his arms.

"X2!!!!!" Van captioned the emotional moment.

The couple — who are high school sweethearts — are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rams' Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Welcome Second Baby After She Went into Labor Mid-Super Bowl Credit: Van Jefferson Instagram

Samaria previously told The Athletic that she was ready if their second child was born during Super Bowl LVI, ahead of his Feb. 17 due date.

"I'm feeling pretty good — I'm definitely feeling 40 weeks [pregnant]," she told the outlet. "I'm definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it's okay."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

"Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn't break," Samaria added. "I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent."

On her Instagram Story, Samaria shared a tweet featuring The Athletic article, writing that she was "still praying" she would not go into labor during the Super Bowl.

RELATED VIDEO: Teens Walk the Red Carpet at NFL Honors Ahead of 'Dream Come True' Super Bowl Trip Thanks to Make-A-Wish

During the game, however, she left the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on a stretcher after going into labor, a team spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

According to The Athletic, Samaria had told the Rams support staff and her family not to tell her husband if she went into labor during the game — something Van was against.

"He is going to play. He is going to keep playing," she said. "I said, 'You play, I'll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That's what it is. I will never take that moment away from him."

On Instagram Live, Van told viewers after his Super Bowl win and second child's birth, "It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl," ESPN reported.