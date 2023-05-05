L.A. Rams' Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Welcome Third Baby During Home Birth: 'We Did It'

Van Jefferson and wife Samaria have welcomed son Elijah, who joins big brothers Champ and Vanchi and big sister Bella

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on May 5, 2023 01:48 PM
Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Welcome Third Baby, Son Elijah, in Natural Standing Home Birth
Van and Samaria Jefferson's newborn. Photo: Samaria Jefferson/Instagram (2)

Van Jefferson's home team has grown by one!

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 26, and wife Samaria Jefferson have welcomed a baby boy, the couple announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The couple welcomed son Elijah on Wednesday, April 19, they shared in photos on Samaria's Instagram Story.

Sharing one last bump photo from her labor at home, the new mom of three wrote, "2 weeks later and I'm still in disbelief that I pushed out a 9 lb. baby naturally, standing up, in the comfort of our home."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Samaria Jefferson/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Samaria Jefferson/instagram

"Thank you God for giving me the strength and ability to get through absolutely anything," she concluded.

Along with a series of photos from her home birth, the post also included pictures of son Champ Curtis, 14 months and daughter Bella, 6½, getting to know their new baby brother. Van is also dad to son Vanchi, 5½.

"Life lately with Elijah 👶🏽🫶🏽💙Welcome to the world, our precious boy! Natural, at home, & 9lbs of joy. We did it again @pushmidwifery," Samaria captioned the shots.

"Bout to have a starting 5 out here😂I love you so much ❣️My superwoman!" Van commented on the post.

The couple, who wed in 2020, welcomed Champ hours after the wide receiver and his team took home a win in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

