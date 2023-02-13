Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Celebrate Super Bowl Baby Champ's First Birthday — See the Photos!

Van Jefferson and wife Samaria enjoyed another special Super Bowl Sunday, this time honoring their baby boy.

After welcoming son Champ Curtis on Feb. 13, 2022 — hours after the wide receiver and his team took home a win in Super Bowl LVI — the family of three celebrated the little one's first birthday a day early in a Los Angeles Rams-themed celebration.

"In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, our Super Bowl baby Champ is turning 1 (2/13)," Samaria captioned photos from the day. "Forever one of the best days of our lives— a Lombardi & a baby 🏆💙💛."

Champ posed among white, blue, and gold balloons and a giant marquee No. 1 and later, in his high chair as they celebrated the event, dubbed "Champ's First Down."

The toddler also posed with his parents in the sweet photos, where the couple wore jerseys that read "Champ's mom" and "Champ's dad."

The little one had themed cookies and cupcakes and a football field-styled cake complete with a frosted Rams jersey that had the birthday boy's name and age.

Samaria Jefferson/Instagram

In addition to Champ, Van is also dad to son Vanchi, 5½, and daughter Bella, 6½.

Speaking with PEOPLE after Champ's birth last February, Jefferson opened up about how the infant's older siblings were adjusting to his arrival.

"They're adjusting fine I think," Jefferson said of his kids. "They're happy to be big siblings now."

"I'm the middle child, so I love having a big sister, so I can just imagine how they are feeling and how they're excited to have a younger sibling now," he continued. "They're taking it in ... It was just a great moment overall, and I think they're happy about it."

Samaria Jefferson Instagram

Speaking about the "amazing feeling" of learning his son was about to be born after winning the Super Bowl with his team, he said, "Winning the Super Bowl and then being able to see your newborn was such a special moment for me."

"My responsibilities are at home, but Samaria did let me celebrate with the teammates. You don't get to the Super Bowl often, so you've got to enjoy it."

He added of Samaria, whom he wed in 2020, "I'm so proud of her. That was the ultimate best day of my life. I don't know how I can top that."