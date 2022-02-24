The L.A. Rams wide receiver and his wife Samaria open up about welcoming their son Champ on the same day as Jefferson's big Super Bowl win

Van Jefferson Calls Birth of Son Hours After Winning Super Bowl 'Unheard Of': 'Can't Top This'

Van Jefferson will never forget Feb. 13, 2022 — the day his NFL team won the Super Bowl and he welcomed his second baby with his wife Samaria.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the L.A. Rams wide receiver, 25, and his wife Samaria open up about the whirlwind few hours when Samaria gave birth while Jefferson was facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"To have a baby on the day you win the Super Bowl, I think that's unheard of," says Jefferson. "I don't think anyone can top that. I don't know how I can top that."

"I think that was the ultimate best day of my life, just to experience the Super Bowl win, to have that feeling, and to have a baby right after is just the best feeling you can't describe," he adds.

Minutes before the halftime show, medical staff at the stadium took Samaria out on a stretcher and transported her to a local hospital, where she declined to be admitted and instead took an Uber to her birthing center.

It wasn't until after the Rams beat the Bengals in a final score of 23-20, Jefferson says, that he found out his wife was in labor.

When he arrived at the birthing center, where Samaria had already given birth naturally to son Champ, Jefferson says it was "an amazing feeling."

"Being able to see your newborn and knowing the type of situation that it came with, winning the Super Bowl and then coming there, it just made it that much special," he adds. "Having my kids there too, and having all the people that are important to me there as well, it was a great feeling for sure."

Jefferson and Samaria share 5-year-old daughter Bella while Jefferson is also dad to 4-year-old son Vanchi.

The NFL star says his kids are "happy to be big siblings now" and are "adjusting fine" to having a little brother.

As for the parents, Jefferson says, "It's been a crazy week."

"To have a baby on Super Bowl day ... and win the Super Bowl too is a blessing," he adds. "It's been two wins so we're excited."