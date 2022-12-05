Watch Van Jefferson's Son, Born After Super Bowl Win, Greet Dad in Adorable Moment on NFL Field

Van Jefferson was happy to greet his favorite cheerleaders on the sidelines.

On Sunday, the L.A. Rams wide receiver, 26, was greeted at his game by wife Samaria Jefferson, and their kids — 10-month-old Champ Curtis and 6-year-old daughter Bella. Each received a kiss from the NFL star in a sweet video shared on Samaria's Instagram Story Monday.

"We love you, 12!" she captioned the video.

Other photos from the day showed Bella sweetly holding Champ — who was born the same day Jefferson faced off against Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl — and later, spending time on the floor with the infant, who wore a onesie printed with Jefferson's number, 12, and the word "daddy."

Absent from the photos was Jefferson's 5-year-old son Vanchi.

Speaking with PEOPLE after Champ's birth in February, Jefferson opened up about how the infant's older siblings were adjusting to his arrival.

"They're adjusting fine I think," Jefferson said of his kids. "They're happy to be big siblings now."

"I'm the middle child, so I love having a big sister, so I can just imagine how they are feeling and how they're excited to have a younger sibling now," he continued. "They're taking it in ... It was just a great moment overall, and I think they're happy about it."

Speaking about the "amazing feeling" of learning his son was about to be born after winning the Super Bowl with his team, he said, "Winning the Super Bowl and then being able to see your newborn was such a special moment for me."

"My responsibilities are at home, but Samaria did let me celebrate with the teammates. You don't get to the Super Bowl often, so you've got to enjoy it."

He added of Samaria, whom he wed in 2020, "I'm so proud of her. That was the ultimate best day of my life. I don't know how I can top that."