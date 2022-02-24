The L.A. Rams wide receiver and his wife Samaria go behind-the-scenes of the whirlwind day they welcomed their son — hours after the Super Bowl

L.A. Rams' Van Jefferson Reveals Reason He Didn't Know Wife Was in Labor During the Super Bowl

While Van Jefferson was focused on helping the Los Angeles Rams secure their win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, his wife Samaria was just hours away from giving birth to their second baby.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the wide receiver, 25, and his wife, 23, recount the crazy few hours before welcoming their baby boy Champ Curtis, revealing why Jefferson was unaware Samaria was in labor during his big game on Feb. 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple says they had a plan in place should Samaria give birth on the same day as the Super Bowl — which included not telling Jefferson if his wife was in labor until the game was over.

"He was early. He was due four days after, but we did have a feeling. I was just like, 'With our luck and just our life, what if he comes the day of Super Bowl?' And of course, he made his special debut that day," Samaria tells PEOPLE.

Watch the full episode of People Features: Van & Samaria Jefferson on PeopleTV.com or on the PeopleTV app.

Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Introduce Baby Boy Van Jefferson, wife Samaria and their newborn son Champ | Credit: Ari & Louise

"But we talked about, 'Hey, what if he does come?' And I would just say, 'Well, you go play, and I'll see you at the birthing center after,' "she shares. "I didn't want anyone to tell him that I was in labor or anything like that during the game."

"I just said, 'Wait until he is done, and then you can tell him.' And I'm just really thankful that they did that and they listened," she adds.

Van Jefferson Instagram Credit: Van Jefferson Instagram

It wasn't until after the Rams beat the Bengals in a final score of 23-20, Jefferson says, that he found out his wife was in labor.

"I was like, 'Are you serious right now?' We hauled tail. In the car, I'm going, 'You need to push this car a little bit faster, we need to get there,' " says Van, who witnessed his baby's birth over FaceTime as he sat in Los Angeles traffic still reeling over his team's victory.

"It was an amazing feeling. Winning the Super Bowl and then being able to see your newborn was such a special moment for me."

Now a week into life with their son Champ, Samaria and Van say things have "been crazy." (The couple also share daughter Bella, 5, while Van is dad to a 4-year-old son named Vanchi.)

He adds of Samaria, whom he wed in 2020, "I'm so proud of her. That was the ultimate best day of my life. I don't know how I can top that."