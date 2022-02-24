The L.A. Rams wide receiver and his wife Samaria welcomed their second baby together, son Champ, on the same day Jefferson played in the Super Bowl

Van Jefferson Says His Kids Are 'Adjusting' to Baby Brother Champ: 'Happy to Be Big Siblings'

Van Jefferson's kids are loving their new roles as big brother and sister!

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the L.A. Rams wide receiver, 25, and his wife Samaria, 23, introduce their second baby together, son Champ Curtis, and chat about how their family is adjusting to having a new little one at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple — who welcomed son Champ on Feb. 13, the same day Jefferson faced off against Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl — is also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bella while Jefferson is also dad to 4-year-old son Vanchi.

"They're adjusting fine I think," Jefferson says of his kids. "They're happy to be big siblings now."

"I'm the middle child, so I love having a big sister, so I can just imagine how they are feeling and how they're excited to have a younger sibling now," he continues. "They're taking it in ... It was just a great moment overall, and I think they're happy about it."

Watch the full episode of People Features: Van & Samaria Jefferson on PeopleTV.com or on the PeopleTV app.

Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Introduce Baby Boy Van Jefferson and wife Samaria's daughter Bella and son Champ | Credit: Ari & Louise

"It's been crazy, but we're adjusting for sure," adds Samaria, who gave birth naturally to son Champ at a birthing center an hour after her arrival.

It wasn't until after the Rams beat the Bengals in a final score of 23-20, Jefferson says, that he found out his wife was in labor.

"I was on the field and this lady was like, 'Your wife is going into labor.' I was like, 'Are we serious right now?' " Jefferson recalls of the now-viral moment that was caught on camera. "We hauled tail. I'm in the car going, 'We need to go a little bit faster. We need to get there!' "

Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Introduce Baby Boy Van Jefferson, wife Samaria and their newborn son Champ | Credit: Ari & Louise

"We called him and I was like, 'I can't wait anymore,' " says Samaria. "He was on FaceTime watching me give birth."

"To have a baby on Super Bowl day ... and win the Super Bowl too is a blessing," Jefferson adds. "It's been two wins so we're excited."