The actress shared on her podcast, Directionally Challenged, that she is about five months into her second pregnancy

Vampire Diaries 's Candice Accola King Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby: 'I've Got a Bun in the Oven'

Candice Accola King has another baby on the way!

The 33-year-old actress shared that she and husband Joe King are expecting their second child together on her podcast Directionally Challenged, which she co-hosts with fellow Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell.

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant," Accola King said during the episode, in which she and Ewell, 34, interview doula Haize Hawke. "I've got a bun in the oven."

"I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year," she said, "and it's been a journey to say the least."

Accola King said that she waited to share the news beyond her husband and close friends and family because she wanted to feel "comfortable and confident that I'm in a good place in pregnancy and that, you know, my baby's okay and I'm okay as best as we can be."

"But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good," she said.

"It's so exciting," gushed Ewell, who added that it's been hard to keep her friend's pregnancy a secret. "It's just a wonderful, lovely, optimistic part of life in a time [where] optimism can be hard to find right now."

Accola King tied the knot with The Fray guitarist in New Orleans in 2014 and welcomed daughter Florence May two years later. The musician, 40, also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

The Originals actress added on the podcast Tuesday that she is doing well with the pregnancy — but it hasn't been emotionally easy.

"Physically, I feel great," she shared, adding that she's experiencing a "more energetic second trimester."

Accola King said that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and being forced to spend time in isolation has had an impact. "It's been a fear-based pregnancy so far," she said, adding that her husband has been unable to accompany her to doctor's appointments because of the pandemic.

"I'm moving around so much less this pregnancy than I did my first pregnancy. I realize like how stagnant I am because I don't really go anywhere," she explained. "It takes a lot more effort to convince myself to go on a walk, which really ties into a lot of the emotional weight that I've been carrying around."

"Quite honestly, it's actually been easier for me to not talk about pregnancy this time around. It's been kind of odd to share the experience in discussing it with friends and family because I can't really physically share the experience of hugging friends right now comfortably or, you know, knowing when I'm going to see my family next, and I haven't seen them this entire pregnancy so far."