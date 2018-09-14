High-Fashion Feeding! Model Valeria Garcia Wears a Breast Pump While Walking the Runway

Pumping waits for no one — not even working moms.

This mantra was personified Friday during a Marta Jakubowski fashion show at BFC Show Space in London, where model Valeria Garcia strutted down the catwalk with a very unconventional accessory: a breast pump.

Garcia’s all-black getup included a blazer that was open to expose her lace bra, where the pump’s cups were visible underneath the sheer material.

The device she carried was Elvie‘s wearable, app-controlled breast pump, which the brand claims to be the first silent pump of its kind, according to U.K. outlet Evening Express.

Mara Martin breastfeeds her daughter on the runway Frazer Harrison/Getty

Garcia’s bold statement echoes that of model Mara Martin, who walked the Sports Illustrated Swim Search fashion show runway in July while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter Aria.

In a clip from the show, Martin was seen carrying her daughter — who was wearing blue earmuffs to block out the noise of the music — while spectators cheered.

“I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” she posted on Instagram the following morning. “It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least.”

Martin, 30, spoke to PEOPLE about the experience following her fashion-show appearance, advising her fellow women, “You can do it all.”

“You can go out. You can pursue your dream,” she urged. “You can totally work, you can have a kid. You can be in a bathing suit. You can be confident in your body no matter what it looks like.”