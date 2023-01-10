Celebrity Parents Target Just Dropped Exclusive Squishmallows for Valentine's Day, and They're Already Selling Out Find a pug, T-Rex, narwhal, and more By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If you've ever seen a child's wishlist — we're talking tots to teens — it likely has one thing on it that's soft, huggable, and universally loved. With Valentine's Day coming up, it may be time to revisit those lists. Squishmallows, the kid-loved plush toy taking over the stuffy space, just dropped new Valentine's Day options, with some that you can shop exclusively at Target. If you're less familiar with the brand (and haven't yet gotten an earful about it from a child in your life), Squishmallows typically feature animal-themed designs in a range of sizes, from 3-inch clip-ons to the largest 24-inch size, and several in between. They're all made from Squishmallows' signature soft and snuggly spandex and stuffed with a marshmallow-like polyester fiber. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Right now at Target, you can find Syana the Ombré Fox, which is an exclusive Squishmallow that has already sold out and was recently restocked. This 16-inch plush includes a pink-to-purple ombré design with a matching pink and white tail. One shopper said they like its "different textured tail," and another described it as "soft and cuddly." In fact, Squishmallows' huggable design is comfy enough that it can double as a pillow. Target Buy It! Squishmallows Syana the Pink to Purple Ombré Fox, $24.99; target.com Also recently dropped at Target are other medium-sized, 16-inch Squishmallows adorned with hearts to show someone that you love them. Xander the T-Rex features a smile, shiny heart center, and soft-yet-spiky spine. The Valentine's Day Pug Dog and Caparinne the Pink Bigfoot both feature heart antennas to show some holiday spirit, while Caparinne includes a fuzzy head for added softness. Target Buy It! Squishmallows Valentine's Day Pug Dog, $24.99; target.com You can also add smaller Valentine Squishmallows to your virtual cart, like the 12-inch Ludwig the Frog. Or for even tinier versions that are ideal for adding to Valentine's Day gift baskets or mini gifts for kids, grab Milaina the Narwhal and Kent the Chameleon. Both of them are just 8 inches and good for little hands. With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, Squishmallows sure to be a go-to gift for little loved ones. Get ahead of the rush and grab these sweet Valentine's Day options at Target today. But don't wait, as they're likely to fly off the virtual shelves. Target Buy It! Squishmallows Xander the Gray T-Rex Dinosaur, $24.99; target.com Target Buy It! Squishmallows Caparinne the Pink Bigfoot, $24.99; target.com Target Buy It! Squishmallows Valentine Kent the Chameleon, $26.99; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now We Always See Celebs in These Stylish KN95 Face Masks, and Its Popular Winter Patterns Are Now Back in Stock