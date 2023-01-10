Target Just Dropped Exclusive Squishmallows for Valentine's Day, and They're Already Selling Out

Find a pug, T-Rex, narwhal, and more

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on January 10, 2023 11:00 PM

Target Squishmallows roundup tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you've ever seen a child's wishlist — we're talking tots to teens — it likely has one thing on it that's soft, huggable, and universally loved. With Valentine's Day coming up, it may be time to revisit those lists.

Squishmallows, the kid-loved plush toy taking over the stuffy space, just dropped new Valentine's Day options, with some that you can shop exclusively at Target. If you're less familiar with the brand (and haven't yet gotten an earful about it from a child in your life), Squishmallows typically feature animal-themed designs in a range of sizes, from 3-inch clip-ons to the largest 24-inch size, and several in between. They're all made from Squishmallows' signature soft and snuggly spandex and stuffed with a marshmallow-like polyester fiber.

Right now at Target, you can find Syana the Ombré Fox, which is an exclusive Squishmallow that has already sold out and was recently restocked. This 16-inch plush includes a pink-to-purple ombré design with a matching pink and white tail. One shopper said they like its "different textured tail," and another described it as "soft and cuddly." In fact, Squishmallows' huggable design is comfy enough that it can double as a pillow.

Squishmallows 16" Syana the Pink to Purple Ombre Fox Plush Toy
Target

Buy It! Squishmallows Syana the Pink to Purple Ombré Fox, $24.99; target.com

Also recently dropped at Target are other medium-sized, 16-inch Squishmallows adorned with hearts to show someone that you love them. Xander the T-Rex features a smile, shiny heart center, and soft-yet-spiky spine. The Valentine's Day Pug Dog and Caparinne the Pink Bigfoot both feature heart antennas to show some holiday spirit, while Caparinne includes a fuzzy head for added softness.

Squishmallows 16" Valentine’s Day Pug Dog Plush Toy
Target

Buy It! Squishmallows Valentine's Day Pug Dog, $24.99; target.com

You can also add smaller Valentine Squishmallows to your virtual cart, like the 12-inch Ludwig the Frog. Or for even tinier versions that are ideal for adding to Valentine's Day gift baskets or mini gifts for kids, grab Milaina the Narwhal and Kent the Chameleon. Both of them are just 8 inches and good for little hands.

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, Squishmallows sure to be a go-to gift for little loved ones. Get ahead of the rush and grab these sweet Valentine's Day options at Target today. But don't wait, as they're likely to fly off the virtual shelves.

Squishmallows 16" Valentine’s Day Xander the Gray T-Rex Dinosaur Plush Toy
Target

Buy It! Squishmallows Xander the Gray T-Rex Dinosaur, $24.99; target.com

Squishmallows 16" Valentine’s Day Caparinne the Pink Bigfoot Plush Toy
Target

Buy It! Squishmallows Caparinne the Pink Bigfoot, $24.99; target.com

Squishmallows Valentine Kent the Chameleon 8" Plush
Target

Buy It! Squishmallows Valentine Kent the Chameleon, $26.99; target.com

