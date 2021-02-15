Viola Davis Spends Valentine's Day with Husband and Daughter Genesis, 10: 'This Is What I Live For'

"It gives my life meaning and I am forever grateful that they grace my life," says the Oscar winner of her family

Viola Davis enjoyed family time this Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling alongside husband Julius Tennon and their daughter Genesis, 10, who made a heart shape with her hands.

"My heart!! THIS is what I live for!! It gives my life meaning and I am forever grateful that they grace my life. Love you G and J...forever and beyond. Happy Valentine's Day!!! 💘," Davis captioned the sweet snapshot.

Davis opened up to PEOPLE in 2019 about parenting, saying her love for Genesis "surpasses anything that I could want from the material world."

"I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," she said at the time.

Davis also explained that she is honest when it comes to the decisions her daughter will make in life.

"I tell her that she's going to make some big old mistakes, and that Mommy is not going to have the answers, and sometimes you're not either," the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actress said. "I'm the mom who says, 'You're good enough wherever you are, but there's going to be times when you don't feel good enough.' I'm not the mom who's just going to tell her a bunch of lies about life, because I want her to be the best woman in the room."

Keeping Genesis grounded "means I make her clean her room, take care of her fish. I don't shelter her," Davis added. "I just tell her she's worth it. Even if I'm combing her hair, and she's crying. … She does not have to be a perfect little girl. There's no such thing. It's okay to be vulnerable, and there's strength in vulnerability."