Chris Lane Cradles Pregnant Lauren Bushnell's Baby Bump on Valentine's Day — See His Hilarious Gift

The pair are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy

Lauren Bushnell Lane got a laugh out of husband Chris Lane's Valentine's Day gift.

The pair, who tied the knot in October 2019 and are currently expecting their first child together, shared glimpses at their low-key Valentine's Day celebration from home. The mom-to-be, 30, posted one photo to Instagram showing Lane, 36, cradling her baby bump and, in another shot, kissing her on the cheek.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Valentine's Day ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post.

On her Instagram Story, she further showed off her baby bump, resting her hand on her belly while taking a mirror selfie. "Can't wait to kiss you!" she wrote on the slide.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Over on his Instagram page, the country star documented the moment his wife opened her Valentine's Day gift — featuring lots of laughs at the sweet moment. In the video, Bushnell Lane reads a handwritten note, chuckling at the silly message.

"Now the grand finale: the gift," Lane says at the start of the clip. Bushnell Lane then begins reading aloud, " 'This here is a free token for a full-body, 45-minute, free massage with lotion.' "

Continuing between laughs from both of them, Bushnell Lane keeps reading for the punch line: " 'And you don't even have to do me after. Can cash in whenever you'd like.' "

Lane captioned the clip, "The gift that keeps on givin," and re-sharing it on her Instagram Story, Bushnell Lane wrote, "In case u were wondering what Chris got my [sic] for Valentine's Day. This took a lot of planning. Thank you so much sweetie."

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Dec. 6, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on the way on Instagram. "It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," Bushnell Lane exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"

Last year, Bushnell Lane opened up to PEOPLE about how much she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband.