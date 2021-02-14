Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Mark First Valentine's Day as Parents: 'The Valentine We Get to Share Forever'

Gigi Hadid is thankful for her sweet new Valentine.

On Sunday, the supermodel marked the romantic holiday by sharing a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself with her boyfriend Zayn Malik as they are surrounded by balloons and he rests his hand on her waist while they smile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever 👼🏼," she captioned the photo.

Hadid, 25, welcomed her first child, daughter Khai, with Malik, 28, in September via a natural home birth — during which the singer helped deliver their baby girl!

The mom of one opened up about her baby's delivery to Vogue for the magazine's March 2021 issue, proudly calling herself an "animal woman" for braving through the natural birth. Hadid said her daughter was a week late, and she wanted a "peaceful bringing to the world" for her first child.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually," Hadid said, sharing that by her side was Malik, mom Yolanda, sister Bella, a midwife and her assistant.

She also revealed that her former One Direction boyfriend caught their baby: "It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

Hadid added that Malik felt "helpless" seeing her in pain. "Z was like, 'That's how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain,' " she said.