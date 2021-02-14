Drew Barrymore Shares Rare Family Photos of Daughters Frankie and Olive: 'Wrapped Up in Love'

Drew Barrymore shared several photos with friends, family, her daughters and ex-husband Will Kopelman on Valentine's Day

Drew Barrymore is offering a rare glimpse at her happy family for Valentine's Day!

The daytime talk show host, 45, shared a sweet gallery of snapshots on Instagram Sunday featuring throwbacks with family members, her daughters Frankie, 6½, and Olive, 8, plus famous friends Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman, who shares Frankie and Olive with Barrymore, also appears in some of the photos.

In one smiley picture, the foursome huddles together while making s'mores near a fire, and in another, the girls pose with their mom and friends near a fortune-telling machine.

"#REMEMBERCLOSENESS is an unused hashtag. Let's fill it TODAY!!!!" Barrymore began her caption. "I miss my galentines and family and CLOSENESS today. Let's remember the times where we didn't think about cramming in! Smooshing. Snuggling. Nuzzled and cozy and free."

Image zoom Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I need these reminders," the actress continued, "because it's all becoming a surreal blur and I can't take it... so let's cram this hashtag with pictures of TOGERTHERNESS AND HUGS AND KISSES AND DOGPILES of goodness!!!!! Let's #REMEMBERCLOSENESS these pictures are my treasures. And I just needed to put them out to try and get something positive started that reminded myself of how we used to love and live."

"HAPPY VALENTINES!!!!! I want to spend it wrapped up in love. Even if only in memories and pictures," concluded Barrymore. "It is real!!!!!!!!"

Barrymore co-parents her two girls with Kopelman, 42, who recently became engaged to Alexandra Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development. Barrymore and Kopelman announced their separation in April 2016 after four years of marriage.

Image zoom Credit: Drew Barrymore/Instagram

In September, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE why she chooses to keep her children out of the spotlight while also being open and honest about her personal life.