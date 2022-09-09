'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'

Val Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE how Jenna Johnson feels about sitting out this season of Dancing With The Stars as she's expecting the couple's first baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 9, 2022 04:03 PM
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Val Chmerkovskiy is representing his family on Dancing with the Stars this season.

On Thursday, Chmerkovskiy spoke to reporters at DWTS Season 31 virtual press conference about how pregnant wife Jenna Johnson is feeling about sitting out this season of the show.

"She's just pregnant with so much emotion," he joked.

"No, she's excited. She obviously misses all of this, but she'll vicariously experience it through our journey, and this is a good break for her," the dancing pro noted.

Giving his wife credit for having "an amazing run the past couple of years," he said that it definitely felt like "a good time for her to take a second to pursue our outside of work dreams, our life goals."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Recent Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey will be Chmerkovskiy's partner in the ballroom this season, ABC and Disney+ announced Thursday.

"And so, I'll hold it down for both of us for now, and then she'll be back next season for sure," he said of the season ahead, adding that Johnson, "has all the plans to be back on the dancefloor."

This season's cast also includes The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov, actor and comedian Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson, actress Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son and fitness model Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach, and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki.

Also joining the cast is Coda star Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart, country singer Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten and singer Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Can we please tool these with People Exclusive tag? Credit: Claire Lejune SOCIAL: TAG with IG HANDLE @LADYBAGUETTE
Claire Lejeune

The couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting a son on Instagram last week with a fun sex reveal featuring confetti poppers.

In what appears to be a professional photoshoot, Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, smile in anticipation of the news. The first photo is black-and-white while the following snaps are in color, showing that the confetti is blue.

"IT'S A ... BOY!!!!!!! 💙Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!" Johnson captioned the pictures.

"SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭," she also wrote, and added that she would be posting a new video on her YouTube channel on Monday with all the details.

Related Articles
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Val Chmerkovskiy and Pregnant Jenna Johnson Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy: 'So Excited!'
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
Inside Vinny Guadagnino's Prep to Look 'Good in a Thong' for 3rd Run as Chippendales Stripper
'Jersey Shore' 's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on 'DWTS' : 'Rip It Off'
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
New 'DWTS' Competitor Gabby Windey Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Experience as Rachel Recchia Sends Love
Jason Lewis, Liz Godwin
'Sex and the City' 's Jason Lewis on How His Fiancée Convinced Him to Be 'Less Pigheaded' and Join 'DWTS'
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Can we please tool these with People Exclusive tag? Credit: Claire Lejune SOCIAL: TAG with IG HANDLE @LADYBAGUETTE
'DWTS' Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Together
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI on Dancing with the Stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney+
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Everything to Know About 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN, SHARNA BURGESS
'Dancing with the Stars' : See the Season 30 Cast with Their Partners
DWTS
'DWTS' : 'Cobra Kai' Star Martin Kove Is the First Contestant to Be Eliminated on Season 30
DANCING WITH THE STARS
'DWTS' Season 30 Celebrity and Pro Pairings Revealed — Who's Dancing Together?
Artem Chigvintsev
Artem Chigvintsev Stepping Away from 'DWTS' Tour 'Due to Some Unexpected Health Issues'