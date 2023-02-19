Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Detail How Val Chmerkovskiy Made Them Want to Have Babies Now

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert now have a case of baby fever!

The Dancing with the Stars alum and his fiancée shared how their timeline for having kids has moved up, following meeting fellow dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's baby boy, who made his grand debut on Jan. 10.

"There wasn't a rush on [thinking about kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy's baby, and that was when it was kinda like, 'Should we get on this now,?" Erbert, 28, told Entertainment Tonight, when asked if she and Hough are considering family plans.

"It was pretty special, and actually it was cool 'cause Val, he was like, 'Bro, for somebody who creates, this will be your ultimate creation,'" Hough, 37, said, recalling what his former fellow DWTS pro told him regarding fatherhood.

Hough and Erbert, who got engaged in June 2022, also shared what they envision their upcoming wedding to look like.

"Surrounded by nature and just magical. I think that's exactly what it's gonna be," Erbert told ET.

"I want fireworks, explosions, pyrotechnics," Hough said. "I actually do want that," he clarified, indicating that he hadn't been making a joke.

The couple already has a song picked out for their first dance, which works into Hough's "explosive" vision.

"In my mind, we're in the car driving, like, 'Alright babe, right here when it gets quiet, you're gonna hear [firework sounds] and when that chorus hits, you're go see them," Hough described as his ideal scenario for the moment.

In June, Hough told PEOPLE that he was enlisting performers for their big day.

"I'm not going to name names right now, but I've already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they've already committed," Hough said at the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. "So it's going to be a full-on festival — I'm very excited about it."