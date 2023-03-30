Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Miscarriage Before Welcoming Baby Son Rome: 'So Angry'

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed son Rome in January

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 30, 2023 01:51 PM
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are getting candid about one of the low points in their journey to parenthood.

In an interview with Good Morning America Thursday, the Dancing With the Stars pros revealed that prior to welcoming son Rome in January, the two experienced a pregnancy loss.

Johnson, 28, recounted what happened when she miscarried. "We were in Dallas for a show, and while we were practicing, we did something, and I just turned to him. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm -- I think I'm bleeding,' " she recalled.

Johnson recalled Chmerkovskiy, 37, reacting to her realization, noting, "And immediately my heart just dropped. I could see in his face just went like, white," she said.

The two returned to their hotel room, where Johnson determined she was miscarrying.

"No one knew that we were pregnant," she said. "And we were so excited."

Johnson explained that she decided not to tell anyone about the miscarriage either, which took a toll on her. "I was so, so sad. I was hurting so much."

Dealing with the emotional aftermath also impacted her relationship with dancing, with Johnson explaining she was "so angry" she couldn't dance for a time, before she returned to it and was able to use it as an emotional release.

The couple welcomed son Rome Valentin in January, sharing the joyful news in a joint Instagram post the following day. The photo showed Johnson and Chmerkovskiy holding their baby boy's tiny hand.

"𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," they captioned the sweet image.

Chmerkovskiy said that since welcoming their son, "The rush of love, I think, definitely flooded me more in regards to my wife. I've never loved her more. I've never appreciated her more."

"He was my biggest support system while I was pregnant," Johnson added, praising her husband. "So tender and sweet. Those exhausting, tired moments when you're up at 4:00 a.m. together, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's my teammate, and he's willing to do this with me.'"

