Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's baby boy is here!

The Dancing with the Stars couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The couple announced their little one's arrival Wednesday by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands in his own.

"𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy.

The couple did not share any further details about their new addition including his name.

Johnson, 28, talked to PEOPLE exclusively about baby names in July, as they shared their pregnancy news with fans. The Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before the professional dancer was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

However, Johnson admitted that she may have a change of heart when her baby boy arrives in January.

"I'm a visual person for sure," she explained. "And so I have this weird thing where I don't want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it."

"I really want to see him first before we make that decision," she added. "So far we have one that I'm pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of."

In July, Johnson opened up about her journey toward motherhood in a candid Instagram post.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote alongside a video of her reaction to her positive pregnancy test. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍"

She explained further in her caption that "our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," opening up about the pain of experiencing months of negative results.

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."