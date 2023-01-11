Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut

"Our world is forever changed," the couple said announcing their little one's arrival Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Chelsea White
Chelsea White Headshot
Chelsea White

Chelsea White is West Coast Digital Night News Editor at PEOPLE. As a senior news editor, she assigns and edits stories across verticals from crime to style. Prior to working at PEOPLE, the award-winning journalist has covered everything from the Oscars to violent gang wars for media outlets across the globe including The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Star and Celebuzz as well as producing content for Us Weekly, Women's Weekly, Woman's Day, NW and OK! Magazine.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 07:02 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's baby boy is here!

The Dancing with the Stars couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The couple announced their little one's arrival Wednesday by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands in his own.

"𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy.

The couple did not share any further details about their new addition including his name.

Johnson, 28, talked to PEOPLE exclusively about baby names in July, as they shared their pregnancy news with fans. The Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before the professional dancer was pregnant with their first baby.

"We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shared. "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it."

However, Johnson admitted that she may have a change of heart when her baby boy arrives in January.

"I'm a visual person for sure," she explained. "And so I have this weird thing where I don't want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it."

"I really want to see him first before we make that decision," she added. "So far we have one that I'm pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of."

In July, Johnson opened up about her journey toward motherhood in a candid Instagram post.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote alongside a video of her reaction to her positive pregnancy test. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍"

She explained further in her caption that "our journey getting to this point wasn't an easy one," opening up about the pain of experiencing months of negative results.

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting Their First Baby Together

"I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy," Johnson wrote. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She encouraged anyone struggling with pregnancy to not "lose hope."

Related Articles
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
'Dancing With The Stars' ' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
shana burgess
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Jenna Johnson
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Jenna Johnson Says Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Makes Her Feel 'Super Empowered' During Pregnancy
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy attend the 2022 ESPYs
Val Chmerkovskiy and Pregnant Jenna Johnson Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy: 'So Excited!'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Jenna Johnson attends the Brooks Brothers Hosts Special Holiday Celebration To Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Jenna Johnson Opens Up About '2 Years of Infertility' After Announcing Pregnancy: 'Don't Give Up'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Witney Carson (R) and husband Carson McAllister attend the 31st Annual Cedears-Sinai Sports Spectacular
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson arrives at Universal BROS premiere held at The Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 .
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Dazzles in Purple Sequin Dress on Red Carpet with Val Chmerkovskiy: Photos
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson
Peta Murgatroyd Congratulates Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy on Baby News: 'Such a Dream'
.
'Dancing with the Stars' Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Expecting First Baby
Valentin Chmerkovskiy attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss 'DWTS' Halloween Episode