Utah Mom Transforms a Little Tikes Car into VW Bus for Daughter — See the Impressive Remodel!

A Utah mom just gave her baby girl's Little Tikes car a massive upgrade!

Kennedy Chugg, 25, recently went viral for her impressive remodel of a Little Tikes car she bought for her 9-month-old daughter off of Facebook Marketplace for only $10.

After purchasing the mini car for daughter Stella, Chugg spent two weeks giving the toy a complete overhaul and transforming it into a life-like VW Bus, complete with real VW hubcaps, a license plate and a toy surfboard on top.

According to AP, Chugg spent $70 on materials for her impressive DIY project, including paint supplies, the hubcaps and a real badge for the car.

SWNS

"I thought the project would be fun. I'm a novice at DIY, but I feel like this was an accessible project for me, as it's mostly painting," she shared. "It has a super fun retro feel. A lot of Stella's toys have a pretty eclectic style. I had a really great childhood playing outside with real toys, and I wanted her to have the same."

Chugg first began the project by painting over the Little Tikes' original red color with a yellow and white scheme. She then popped the real hubcaps onto the wheels, added an adorable Hawaiian license plate and adhered the badges.

While Stella doesn't exactly know how to move herself around in her new VW bus, Chugg said her daughter loves being pushed in it.

"She hasn't quite figured out how to push herself around in it yet, but it's been really fun doing it together," she added.