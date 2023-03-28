USMNT Star Matt Turner Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Girl on Soccer Field After Big Win: Watch

Matt Turner and wife Ashley are already parents to 8-month-old son Easton

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 02:44 PM
mike turner
Matt Turner with wife and son. Photo: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team/Twitter; Matt Turner/Instagram

Matt Turner is amped to be a father of two.

The U.S. men's national team goalkeeper held a special sex reveal for his second baby on the way after the team's win over El Salvador, publicly confirming that he and wife Ashley Turner are expecting a baby girl.

In a video shared by the team on social media Monday, a ball is set up in front of Turner, 28, as his teammates and other loved ones stand behind him. As he kicks the mini soccer ball, a puff of pink smoke is revealed and his teammates cheer him on.

The couple is already parents to son Easton, 8 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was nervous for sure," Turner told GOAL about the moment. "But it's like an excitement kind of nervous. You just want to know because I just like knowing! It's a good feeling to know that we're gonna have a little baby girl and I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future. She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger!"

"Twenty or so people from my family came down here. Family time is really important to my wife and I and being in London, it's few and far between," Turner explained, noting he has been playing in London.

"Obviously, we're chasing this crazy dream over there. That takes away from her being close to her family, because when we were in Boston, she's from Maine, and me being only a three-hour drive from New Jersey."

"To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it's just a really special moment for us and I'm super excited to be a girl dad!"

Ashley also shared the special moment on Instagram, writing, "So… the secret is out. Yes we're having another baby and …. this little lady is going to have some pretty cool uncles," she wrote. "Thank you @usmnt for kickstarting our little girl's journey."

Related Articles
Trea Turner #8 of Team USA throws to first in the eighth inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Cuba and Team USA at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida
All About Trea Turner, the Philadelphia Phillies Star Dominating the World Baseball Classic
Bode Miller Takes His Kids Onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction
Bode Miller Takes His Kids Onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Heather Rae El Moussa Marks Baby Son Tristan Turning 1-Month-Old With Sweet Pictures
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Images of Baby Son Tristan to Celebrate 1-Month-Old
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Melissa Egan pregnant
'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Grateful'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2 Daughters: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Samaria Jefferson, Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Celebrate Super Bowl Baby Champ's First Birthday — See the Photos!
Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor attend the WME CMA Awards After Party at Layer Cake on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Next Thing You Know'
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden as His 'Mini': 'I See a Lot of Myself in Him Already'
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Tongue, Cheek and Lip Tie and Jaundice
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Jaundice and Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Discuss Making 'Lifetime Memory' with Family Trip to Super Bowl
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Call 'Magical' Family Trip to Super Bowl a 'Lifetime Memory'