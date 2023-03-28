USMNT Star Matt Turner Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Girl on Soccer Field After Big Win: Watch

Matt Turner is amped to be a father of two.

The U.S. men's national team goalkeeper held a special sex reveal for his second baby on the way after the team's win over El Salvador, publicly confirming that he and wife Ashley Turner are expecting a baby girl.

In a video shared by the team on social media Monday, a ball is set up in front of Turner, 28, as his teammates and other loved ones stand behind him. As he kicks the mini soccer ball, a puff of pink smoke is revealed and his teammates cheer him on.

The couple is already parents to son Easton, 8 months.

"I was nervous for sure," Turner told GOAL about the moment. "But it's like an excitement kind of nervous. You just want to know because I just like knowing! It's a good feeling to know that we're gonna have a little baby girl and I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future. She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger!"

"Twenty or so people from my family came down here. Family time is really important to my wife and I and being in London, it's few and far between," Turner explained, noting he has been playing in London.

"Obviously, we're chasing this crazy dream over there. That takes away from her being close to her family, because when we were in Boston, she's from Maine, and me being only a three-hour drive from New Jersey."

"To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it's just a really special moment for us and I'm super excited to be a girl dad!"

Ashley also shared the special moment on Instagram, writing, "So… the secret is out. Yes we're having another baby and …. this little lady is going to have some pretty cool uncles," she wrote. "Thank you @usmnt for kickstarting our little girl's journey."