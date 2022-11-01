Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with His Kids After First Picks Failed

Usher's Halloween didn't go quite as planned.

The R&B singer initially shared photos of his two youngest kids, son Sire Castrello, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, from a recent photoshoot where Sire was a sumo wrestler and Sovereign was Maribel from Disney's Encanto.

He later shared the photo of Sovereign again on his Instagram Story, explaining, "Had a whole plan to be Mirabel from Encanto ... until this AM! Lil Miss NO had to be Poppy from Trolls."

Then, he shared photos of himself and Sire joining in on the Trolls theme. Usher also shared photos of his oldest son Naviyd Ely, 13, dressed up as the Energizer Bunny.

In September, the "You Make Me Wanna" singer, 44, shared photos of his youngest two kids — whom he shares with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea — in celebration of their birthdays as Sire turned 1 and Sovereign turned 2.

"Playtime is over," he later captioned photos of the pair shared on Instagram. "Libragang ♎️My LilBoss's."

Usher shares Naviyd and Usher V with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, the singer celebrated his special bond with his children.

"Me and him have a really cool relationship. He's different than any of my other kids," the father-of-four shared about his baby boy, Sire.

"I've managed to have a little code going with him when I talk to him and how we speak to each other," Usher said. "He makes me mush. My new little boy, he's something special."