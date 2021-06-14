Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together after welcoming baby Sovereign Bo in September

Usher Shares Rare Picture of Daughter Sovereign as He Awaits Arrival of His Fourth Baby

Usher can't get enough of his baby girl!

On Sunday, the singer, 42, shared a rare photo of him hanging out with his 8-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo, admiring the infant as he looks lovingly into her big eyes.

In the sweet picture, posted to Instagram, baby Sovereign holds her father's chin while the "Love in this Club" artist smiles at his daughter. The little girl, whom Usher shares with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, looks too cute in the photo as she wears a watermelon printed bib and stares back at her dad.

"Caption this," Usher captioned the adorable photo.

The cute post comes just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple is expecting their second baby together. Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.

The star and Goicoechea welcomed their first baby, daughter Sovereign, in September.

During the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month, which Usher hosted, Goicoechea showed off her growing baby bump.

Ahead of the awards, the "Yeah!" singer discussed the meaning behind their baby girl's moniker in an interview with Extra.

"So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," explained Usher. "She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo - Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.' "

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher Jenn Goicoechea and Usher | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Usher introduced his daughter to the world during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last November, sharing the first photo of himself kissing the newborn's forehead.

"She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," said host Ellen DeGeneres at the time, to which Usher joked, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper!"

As for Usher's sons, "they're coping well" with having a new baby sister around and are "excited about being big brothers," he added. But at the same time, "they're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes."