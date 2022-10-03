Usher Shares Photos of His 'Lil Bosses' Sire and Sovereign in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays

Usher celebrated son Sire turning 1 and daughter Sovereign turning 2 with a special suit-themed photo shoot

Published on October 3, 2022 08:18 PM
photo credit Bellamy Brewster
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty; Bellamy Brewster

Usher is raising two "lil bosses!"

The R&B star shared pictures from a photo shoot for son Sire Castrello and daughter Sovereign Bo in celebration of their birthdays.

He began by posting Sovereign's photos in celebration of her second birthday on Sept. 24. The toddler is adorably dressed in a suit with her hair in pigtails.

"Happy Birthday to my princess," the "You Make Me Wanna" singer captioned the Instagram post.

"Its #2. Sovereign Nancy Bo Raymond," he continued, adding, "Lil Boss."

The first photo shows Sovereign walking toward the camera with a hand out. In the second, she looks to the side with a gold pacifier in her mouth. The last photo shows the inspiration behind the fun look, the character Tina from The Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

Usher Shares Photos of 'Lil Bosses' Sovereign and Sire in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays. photo credit Bellamy Brewster
Bellamy Brewster

Sire celebrated his first birthday on Sept. 29, which the singer also commemorated with a suit photo. Sire's hair is in a bun as he wears a black suit with a white shirt and black tie, continuing with the Boss Baby theme.

"Playtime is over," he later captioned photos of his two youngest kids that he shared on Instagram. "Libragang ♎️My LilBoss's."

Usher shares Sire and Sovereign with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. He is also dad to sons Usher V, 14, and Naviyd Ely, 13, both of whom he shares with ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Usher Shares Photos of 'Lil Bosses' Sovereign and Sire in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays. photo credit Bellamy Brewster
Bellamy Brewster

In May 2021, the "Yeah!" singer discussed the meaning behind his baby girl's moniker in an interview with Extra.

"So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," explained Usher.

"She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.' "

