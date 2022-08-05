Usher Shares Adorable Photos Hanging Out with Baby Boy Sire, 10 Months: 'Blessings'

The singer shares son Sire, who turns 1 next month, with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Georgia Slater
Published on August 5, 2022
Usher is spending quality time with his little boy.

On Thursday, the "Love in this Club" artist, 43, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of him hanging out with his 10-month-old son Sire Castrello.

Usher looks up lovingly at his son as he smiles and stands up on the couch with help from his dad. The little boy, who turns 1 next month, looks too cute in a bright yellow jumper.

The singer, who shares Sire with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, also included an adorable video of him tickling his son as he sweetly giggles.

"Blessings..." Usher captioned his post.

Along with Sire, Usher shares daughter Sovereign Bo, 23 months, with Goicoechea. He is also dad to sons Usher V, 14, and Naviyd Ely, 13, both of whom he shares with ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Earlier this year, Usher spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship with Sire, his newest addition to the family.

"Me and him have a really cool relationship. He's different than any of my other kids," the father-of-four said, noting that he's more rambunctious with Usher V and Naviyd Ely.

Baby Sire — who was welcomed into the world as 50 Cent's "In Da Club" played — is more "stiff" and "a little non-trusting," the crooner said.

"I've managed to have a little code going with him when I talk to him and how we speak to each other," Usher said. "He makes me mush…. My new little boy, he's something special."

