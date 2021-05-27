Usher Reveals Meaning Behind 8-Month-Old Daughter Sovereign Bo's 'Beautiful' Name

Usher thinks his baby girl's name is a perfect fit!

The singer, 42, and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo, their first child together, on Sept. 24, and while speaking with Extra this week, Usher — who is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13 — shares the meaning behind the 8-month-old's moniker.

"So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," explains Usher, who's hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday. "She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.' "

Usher introduced his baby girl to the world during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in November, sharing the first photo of himself kissing the newborn's forehead.

"She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," said host Ellen DeGeneres at the time, to which Usher joked, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper!"

"She came out early," he told DeGeneres. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher Jenn Goicoechea and Usher | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!' " Usher recalled.

As for Usher's sons, "they're coping well" with having a new baby sister around and are "excited about being big brothers," he added. But at the same time, "they're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes."