'Mood!' Usher Shares Rare Photo of 6-Month-Old Daughter Sovereign Bo Lounging at the Beach

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child together in September

Usher can relate to his little girl!

On Wednesday, the "Bad Habits" singer, 42, shared a sunny snapshot of daughter Sovereign Bo on Instagram, showing the 6-month-old lounging on the beach in the shade. "#Mood," Usher captioned the photo.

Usher's girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to Sovereign, their first child together, on Sept. 24, in Los Angeles. He is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13.

The singer introduced his baby girl to the world during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, sharing the first photo of himself kissing the newborn's forehead.

"She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," said host Ellen DeGeneres at the time, to which Usher joked, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper!"

"She came out early," he told DeGeneres. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!' " Usher recalled.

As for Usher's sons, "they're coping well" with having a new baby sister around and are "excited about being big brothers," he added. But at the same time, "they're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes."