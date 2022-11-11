Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids

In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13,

Published on November 11, 2022 01:06 PM
Recording artist Usher and sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the ceremony honoring Usher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four.

The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher."

The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care."

"Not even the older boys?" she asked.

"My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son, Cinco [Usher V, 14] who does not like to be called Usher, who tries to get away from it," he shared. "Then another son, Naviyd, who really loves entertainment."

Referring to his current Las Vegas residency, Hall said she heard that 13-year-old Naviyd, "watches your shows and gives you notes, is that true?"

"Not only does he watch my show, but he gives me critiques," he confirmed.

"He's like, 'You missed this thing. you didn't do this thing.' And I'm like, 'Yeah that's the point. It's not supposed to be the same every night,' " the musician added.

Usher said he doesn't mind the comments. "If it's inspiration for him, then great. And if it's making him feel compelled to be creative, then great."

The singer also talked about how Naviyd has lamented not getting his dad's name. "You didn't need it," he told him. "Usher got it. You got Naviyd. How many Naviyds do you know?"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Paras Griffin/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

When it comes to spending time with his older boys and the younger pair — son Sire, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign, 2 — Usher said it takes "dedication."

"I try my hardest to base my schedule around the time that they're not in school," he explained. "My youngest, the 1 and 2-year-olds, they're here [in Las Vegas], while my two boys are now less interested in spending time with me, oddly."

Laughing, he joked, "unless I'm taking them to a concert or paying for something they want."

Usher shares Naviyd and Usher V with ex-wife Tameka Foster, and Sire and Sovereign with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

