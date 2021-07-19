Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo in September and are currently expecting their second baby together

Usher Says He's 'Loving Being a Girl Dad' to Daughter Sovereign and 'Can't Wait' for Baby No. 4

Usher is fully embracing his role as a girl dad.

The singer, who kicked off his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Friday night, appeared on Good Morning America Monday where he opened up about life with his baby girl Sovereign Bo.

The 42-year-old, who welcomed his first daughter in September with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, said he's "loving being a girl dad." Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.

"I'm even changing my colors; I'm wearing pink and cool stuff like that," added the "Yeah!" artist.

Usher also expressed his excitement for his fourth child on the way, sharing that he and Goicoechea "can't wait" for their new addition.

"I'm definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours," he said with a laugh. "This new addition to the family has just been exciting."

Still, Usher said there is one thing he would like more from his kids: to listen to his music.

"I do wish that my kids listened to my music more," he said on GMA. "My second son, Naviyd, actually is the one who listens to my music more than anything. Usher, he doesn't care. Sovereign, she just likes me to sing to her."

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple is expecting their second baby together. During the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in June, which Usher hosted, Goicoechea showed off her baby bump.

In the weeks following the couple's announcement, Usher shared a rare photo of him hanging out with his infant daughter, admiring his little girl as he looks lovingly into her big eyes.

In the sweet picture, posted to Instagram, baby Sovereign holds her father's chin while the "Love in this Club" artist smiles at his daughter. Sovereign looks too cute in the photo as she wears a watermelon printed bib and stares back at her dad.