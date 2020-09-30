It's a Girl! Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Daughter Sovereign Bo

The new addition joins Usher's two older sons Naviyd Ely and Usher V from a previous marriage

Usher is a dad – again!

The "I Cry" singer, 41, and longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 24, PEOPLE confirms.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," the new dad of three announced Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of his newborn's hand. " 'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ."

Baby Sovereign joins big brothers Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, Usher's sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

A source tells PEOPLE, "Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign's big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited."

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the pair were preparing for a new addition, with a source saying that Usher was "very excited to be a dad again" and that they were "both thrilled to be expecting."

Usher then confirmed the baby news himself Sept. 4 on Good Morning America while announcing his 2021 Las Vegas residency, saying his older sons are "elated" and "excited" about their sibling on the way.

"Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I'm] really excited for my young one — well, my bean's arrival," the "My Way" hitmaker added.

While Usher remained tight-lipped about potential baby names for his third child, he teased during an appearance on The Late Late Show earlier this month that he would not bestow his baby with his own moniker.

"I'm not like George Foreman — I can't name all my kids George," Usher joked when host James Corden asked if he'd use his own name again for the new baby.

"If it's a girl, I don't think that Usher would flow well," he quipped. "To be perfectly honest, I'm trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me — give me some suggestions."

"I've had a few [ideas]," the singer said of possible baby names. "Just been trying to get down to maybe a middle name. My second son has a middle name; Usher does not have a middle name. ... I've been motivated by where we are in life. Something maybe relevant to this time?"

At the time, Usher added that "the family is good" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that "it's been a tough time for everybody, so [it's] great to have this incredible news, this new arrival."