Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Son Sire Castrello: 'Newest Addition to the Raymond Crew'

Usher's fourth baby is in the house!

On Tuesday, the singer, 42, announced on Instagram that he and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6:42 p.m. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., at birth.

The pair welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo in September 2020, and Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship.

Alongside a black-and-white closeup photo of the baby boy, Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond, wrote on Instagram, "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang."

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that Usher and Goicoechea were expecting their second baby together. During the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in June, which Usher hosted, Goicoechea showed off her baby bump.

The singer, who kicked off his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace over the summer, appeared on Good Morning America in July, opening up about life with his baby girl Sovereign, sharing that he is "loving being a girl dad."

At the time, Usher also expressed his excitement for his fourth child on the way, sharing that he and Goicoechea "can't wait" for their new addition.

"I'm definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours," he said with a laugh. "This new addition to the family has just been exciting."