Baby on the Way for Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea: 'They're Both Thrilled,' Says Source

Yeah — Usher is going to be a dad again!

The "My Way" singer, 41, is expecting his third child and first with longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"Usher's very excited to be a dad again. They're both thrilled to be expecting," says the insider of Usher and Goicoechea, who have been dating for years.

The parents-to-be were recently photographed with their arms around each other, the music executive's baby bump visible under a fitted black top.

Usher and Goicoechea's little one on the way will join the musician's sons Naveid Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher is relatively private when it comes to fatherhood, but shortly after wrapping his movie Hands of Stone in 2016, the star took a breather to "focus on my kids and personal things," he told PEOPLE exclusively.

And though was working on multiple projects at the time, it was still the special moments with his family that meant the most to the singer.

About a recent trip to Italy, Usher recalled, "I went on an air-balloon trip with about 15 people and we were about 3,000 feet in the air. Both my boys were up there with me."

"It was cool to just have that little moment away," added the "You Make Me Wanna ... " hitmaker.