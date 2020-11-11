"[Sovereign] was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan," Usher told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday's episode of her show

Usher Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Sovereign and Opens Up About Her Early Birth

Usher is one proud papa.

The singer, 42, introduced his new baby girl Sovereign Bo to the world Wednesday during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing the first photo of himself kissing the newborn's forehead.

"She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," said Ellen DeGeneres, to which the new dad of three joked in response, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper!"

Usher announced his daughter's arrival via Instagram on Sept. 30, six days after his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to Sovereign, their first child together. (He's also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12.)

"She came out early," he told DeGeneres, 62. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!' " Usher recalled.

The "My Way" hitmaker's mom couldn't be more ecstatic over becoming a grandmother again, to the point where she's making room in her house for Sovereign to have her own space — even if her son has to sacrifice a bit!

"My mom, with all of the kids, she gives them their own room," Usher said of his children and niece. "I'm like, 'Mom, you're kind of out of space, what are you gonna do?' She's like, 'Oh no no no no, [Sovereign]'s gonna have her room. She's just gonna take your room.' "

"She's kicking me out. I'm sleeping on the couch and Sovereign, she now has my old bedroom," he continued, laughing. "It's cool."

As for Usher's sons, "They're coping well" with having a new baby sister around and are "excited about being big brothers," he said. But at the same time, "They're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes."

"And as they get older, I'm less cool of a dad, so now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of [Sovereign's] eye right now," Usher added.

The "I Cry" singer and longtime girlfriend Goicoechea, a music executive, welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, PEOPLE confirmed later that month.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher announced Sept. 30 on Instagram, sharing a photo of his newborn's hand. " 'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ."

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign's big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited."