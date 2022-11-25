Usher and Sons Usher V and Nayvid Give Back to Atlanta Families on Thanksgiving

Usher is pulling dad duty on Thanksgiving with his little ones.

The "U Got It Bad" singer kicked off his holiday celebrations by giving back to families in the city of Atlanta with older sons Naviyd, 13, and Usher V, 14, by his side.

The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide over 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, which provides housing and services for women, children and veterans.

"For those in need of family ... so happy that we are blessed to be a blessing," the father of four captioned a photo from the day shared on Instagram.

In addition to his teen sons, which he shares with ex Tameka Foster, Ushe and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea share two kids — son Sire, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign, 2.

The R&B singer chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show earlier this month, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher."

The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care."

"Not even the older boys?" she asked.

"My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son, Cinco [Usher V, 14] who does not like to be called Usher, who tries to get away from it," he shared. "Then another son, Naviyd, who really loves entertainment."

Marcus Ingram/Getty; Bellamy Brewster

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it comes to spending time with his older boys and the younger pair, Usher said it takes "dedication."

"I try my hardest to base my schedule around the time that they're not in school," he explained. "My youngest, the 1 and 2-year-olds, they're here [in Las Vegas], while my two boys are now less interested in spending time with me, oddly."

Laughing, he joked, "unless I'm taking them to a concert or paying for something they want."