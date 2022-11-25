Usher and Sons Usher V and Nayvid Give Back to Atlanta Families on Thanksgiving

Usher felt "blessed to be a blessing" as he and sons Nayvid, 13, and Usher V, 14, helped give back to families in need in Atlanta Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 12:10 PM
Usher Raymond attends the Healthy Thanksgiving meals giveaway
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Usher is pulling dad duty on Thanksgiving with his little ones.

The "U Got It Bad" singer kicked off his holiday celebrations by giving back to families in the city of Atlanta with older sons Naviyd, 13, and Usher V, 14, by his side.

The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide over 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, which provides housing and services for women, children and veterans.

"For those in need of family ... so happy that we are blessed to be a blessing," the father of four captioned a photo from the day shared on Instagram.

In addition to his teen sons, which he shares with ex Tameka Foster, Ushe and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea share two kids — son Sire, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign, 2.

The R&B singer chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show earlier this month, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher."

The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care."

"Not even the older boys?" she asked.

"My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son, Cinco [Usher V, 14] who does not like to be called Usher, who tries to get away from it," he shared. "Then another son, Naviyd, who really loves entertainment."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Usher Shares Photos of 'Lil Bosses' Sovereign and Sire in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays. photo credit Bellamy Brewster
Marcus Ingram/Getty; Bellamy Brewster

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it comes to spending time with his older boys and the younger pair, Usher said it takes "dedication."

"I try my hardest to base my schedule around the time that they're not in school," he explained. "My youngest, the 1 and 2-year-olds, they're here [in Las Vegas], while my two boys are now less interested in spending time with me, oddly."

Laughing, he joked, "unless I'm taking them to a concert or paying for something they want."

Related Articles
Recording artist Usher and sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the ceremony honoring Usher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with Kids Sire and Sovereign After 'Encanto' Shoot
Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with His Kids After First Picks Failed
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Usher Shares Photos of 'Lil Bosses' Sovereign and Sire in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays. photo credit Bellamy Brewster
Usher Shares Photos of His 'Lil Bosses' Sire and Sovereign in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays
usher
Usher Shares Adorable Photos Hanging Out with Baby Boy Sire, 10 Months: 'Blessings'
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Explains Why He's Comfortable Sharing He Has a Nanny for His Kids: 'I Need Help'
Tallula Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Darby Dempsey, Sullivan Dempsey and Jillian Fink arrives for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Patrick Dempsey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Evan Ross, Usher Naviyd Ely Raymond
Usher and Son Naviyd Ely, 13, Step Out for Fashion Show Together in L.A. — See the Photo!
Usher on Ellen
Usher Says He Played 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' During Son Sire's Birth: 'It Was Great'
Usher
Usher Heads Back to Vegas as a Dad of 4 as He Says Newest Son Sire 'Makes Me Mush'
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Says She Co-Parents 5 Kids with 'Me, Myself and I': 'I Do the Heavy Lifting'
jennifer hudson
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California
All About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids
Usher
Usher Sweats Through the 'Reaper Challenge' from Drake's Chain Restaurant Dave's Hot Chicken
Usher pregnancy announcement
It's a Girl! Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Daughter Sovereign Bo