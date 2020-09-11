"If it's a girl, I don't think that Usher would flow well," the singer, who's expecting his third child, said on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show

Usher Jokes That He Won't Name Baby on the Way After Himself Again: 'Not Like George Foreman'

Usher is keeping hush-hush about the monikers he has in mind for his third child on the way — but one name is definitely not in the running: his own!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If it's a girl, I don't think that Usher would flow well," he quipped. "To be perfectly honest, I'm trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me — give me some suggestions."

Corden wasted no time, hilariously throwing out "Dave" ("but not David," he clarified), musing, "I honestly think Dave Raymond ... he can get you stuff. Do you know what I mean? Dave Raymond knows a guy who knows a guy. He can sort you out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Getty for Sean Combs

In all seriousness, "I've had a few [ideas]," said the "Nice & Slow" crooner. "Just been trying to get down to maybe a middle name. My second son has a middle name; Usher does not have a middle name. ... I've been motivated by where we are in life. Something maybe relevant to this time?"

After Corden joked that "Corona" and "Quarantina" might fit the bill, Usher replied with a laugh, "Nah, bro. I don't think that's gonna go [over] well with Jenn."

While awaiting their little one, who's due this year, "The family is good. [Jenn's] doing well," the dad-to-be shared. "I think it's been a tough time for everybody, so [it's] great to have this incredible news, this new arrival. Really anticipating it."

"And also [I'm] putting out new music and finding my way to creativity," Usher added. "I think everybody's had the opportunity to take a beat back and realize what really matters in this time — it's family. It is coming closer to your loved ones and appreciating the ones that you have while you have them."

Image zoom Jenn Goicoechea and Usher Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea: "They're Both Thrilled," Says Source

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the "My Way" singer is expecting his third child and first with longtime girlfriend Goicoechea. "Usher's very excited to be a dad again. They're both thrilled to be expecting," said the insider of Usher and the music executive.

The parents-to-be were recently photographed with their arms around each other, Goicoechea's baby bump visible under a fitted black top.

Usher confirmed the baby news himself Sept. 4 on Good Morning America while announcing his 2021 Las Vegas residency, saying his sons are "elated" and "excited" about their sibling on the way.