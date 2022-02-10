Usher and Son Naviyd Ely, 13, Step Out for Fashion Show Together in L.A. — See the Photo!
Usher is spending some quality time with his son Naviyd Ely.
On Tuesday, the father-son duo was photographed together at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles, both dressed fashionably for the event.
In the snap, Usher and his son, 13, are seen hanging out with actor Evan Ross while sitting on the side of the runway.
The "Yeah!" artist, 43, looked chic in a sand-colored suit and a pair of aviator glasses while his teenage son wore a pair of checked pants with a black and yellow cardigan and a pair of white sunglasses.
Usher recently welcomed his fourth child, son Sire Castrello Raymond. He shares son Sire and daughter Sovereign Bo, 21 months, with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea and is dad to sons Naviyd Ely, and Usher V, 14, from a previous relationship.
The singer announced on Instagram in October that he and Goicoechea welcomed baby boy Sire on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6:42 p.m. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., at birth.
Alongside a black-and-white closeup photo of the baby boy, Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond, wrote on Instagram, "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang."
In May, PEOPLE confirmed that Usher and Goicoechea were expecting their second baby together. During the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in June, which Usher hosted, Goicoechea showed off her baby bump.