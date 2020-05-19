Usain Bolt and Longtime Girlfriend Become First-Time Parents with Birth of Baby Girl

Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett first shared the news that they were expecting in January

Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, are celebrating a new milestone — becoming first-time parents!

On Monday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Twitter that the new parents had become a family of three, welcoming a baby girl into the world.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness wrote alongside a photo of the athlete.

The couple has yet to publicly share the exciting news or announce the name of their bundle of joy.

Bolt, 33, first revealed that he and his girlfriend were expecting on Jan. 23 with a breathtaking photo of Bennett on the beach dressed in a billowing red dress that showed off her baby bump.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b,” he captioned the stunning photo by Lexon Photography.

Bennett also shared the news on her own social media, sharing a series of three posts with additional photos from her red dress maternity shoot. Each photo was consecutively captioned, “Our biggest blessing..,” “Our greatest celebration…,” and finally, “Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon…”

Bolt and Bennett, who are both originally from Jamaica, have been dating for nearly seven years and previously told PEOPLE that they were ready to start a family together.

“I have [had] a girlfriend for four years now [and] it’s going steadily, so we’re thinking about kids very soon,” the Jamaican sprinter told PEOPLE in May 2017. “We’ll see how it goes, we’re taking our time.”

In February, the retired Olympian revealed to PEOPLE that it doesn't matter to him if his child decides to follow in his footsteps as a professional track star or not.

“People always say, ‘Are you going to put your kids in sports?’ ” Bolt said at the Bolt24 By Gatorade pop-up studio in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. “But for me, if they want to be in sports, fine, I don’t really care. But, I won’t push them to do track and field. I think it’s going to be hard.”

“I think it’s the hardest thing when you have a dad that is a superstar in a supersport, I don’t think you should do that sport,” he added. “I think you should do something else because there is so much pressure on you to live up to expectations.”

Image zoom Kasi Bennett/Instagram

The nine-time gold medalist also admitted that he is “more nervous” than Bennett, 30, to become a first-time parent. “My girlfriend is really excited, she’s excited to be pregnant, and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do, I’m about to be a dad.’ You know? I’m that guy.”

Bolt then added that becoming a father may be a new and difficult hurdle, but revealed he was "excited" about the challenge.