Roger Federer: Twins Prefer Dolls to Tennis Rackets

"They will pick up their doll instead of a tennis racket and be happy with that," Federer, 30, told PEOPLE at Saturday's US Open press conference in New York after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Roger Federer may be known as one of the world’s best tennis players, but that doesn’t faze his 2-year-old identical twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva.

“They will pick up their doll instead of a tennis racket and be happy with that,” Federer, 30, told PEOPLE at Saturday’s US Open press conference in New York after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They try hard [with a racket] but they get discouraged after 30 seconds. They don’t try to imitate me either.”

For now, the Swiss player’s girls would rather splish and splash in the swimming pool than take up Dad’s job.



“They love swimming and I’m happy to see them enjoy sports,” says Federer. “Maybe in the next six months, I think there’s going to be a lot of changes. They will be more into activities.”

However, if the twins grow up wanting to follow his and wife Mirka Vavrinec Federer‘s footsteps, the tennis ace says they will have his full support — but not right now.

“I won’t say no,” Federer notes. “But at the moment, they aren’t going to be. Maybe swimmers!”