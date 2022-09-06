Over 14,000 UPPAbaby Jogging Strollers Recalled After Brake Amputates Child's Finger

A popular stroller brand has issued a voluntary recall of one of its jogging strollers after a child's fingertip was amputated by the stroller's brake.

On Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and UPPAbaby announced the voluntary recall of over 14,000 UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers in a press release.

These strollers — which have RIDGE on the side of the black frame and were sold in white (Bryce), Charcoal (Jake) and slate blue (Reggie) — have rear disc brakes with openings that can "cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," according to the release.

Thus far, this is the only incident reported in relation to these strollers. The release also confirms the child was not seated in the stroller at the time of the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Consumers should check the serial numbers of any UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller. The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with "1401RDGUS" and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel. Model number "1401-RDG-US" can also be found printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel.

"On September 1, UPPAbaby issued a voluntary recall of its All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller in cooperation with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada," the brand said in a statement shared on their social media platforms.

"This recall includes all RIDGE jogging strollers manufactured between July 2021 through August 2022."

"Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children. We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller," a statement on their website notes.

"We take all product inquiries very seriously. Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse. The RIDGE's disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use."

Consumers impacted by this recall can call UPPAbaby at 844-823-3132, email support@uppababy.com or submit their information online at www.uppababy.com/ridge/disc-brakes/.