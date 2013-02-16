Fourth Child on the Way for Maya Rudolph?
The Up All Night actress and director Paul Thomas Anderson, have informed NBC that she is pregnant with their fourth child, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
She doesn’t have kids on her show, but Maya Rudolph‘s offscreen role as mom continues to expand.
Although the writers had originally planned to work the pregnancy into her character’s storyline, recent events — including star Christina Applegate leaving the show — has put everything at a standstill, THR reports.
Rudolph, 40, and Anderson, 42, are already parents to daughters Pearl, 7, and Lucille, 3, and son Jack, 19 months.
The actress’s rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.
— Anya Leon