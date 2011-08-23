Christina Applegate Confuses Life On and Off Screen

"Sometimes you stop and go, 'Oh my God, this is so from the pilot. Are we doing the pilot right now?'" the actress - and mom to 7-month-old daughter Sadie Grace - tells New York. "The pilot is happening right inside my house."

Life has never imitated art to the extent it has now for first-time mom Christina Applegate, who is currently filming Up All Night, a new sitcom focused on the realities of parenthood.

“Sometimes you stop and go, ‘Oh my God, this is so from the pilot. Are we doing the pilot right now?'” the actress — and mom to 7-month-old daughter Sadie Grace — tells New York.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The pilot is happening right inside my house.”

During the show, Applegate, 39, finds herself cursing in front of her child — only to notice that little ears are listening all around. The experience, she jokes, is one she knows all too well.

“I think we did that until all of a sudden your baby goes, ‘F—!’ And then you’re like, ‘Awww, s—!'”



And according to costar Will Arnett, he and wife Amy Poehler have come to the same realization with their 2½-year-old son Archie.

“It’s bizarrely seamless now, from home to work,” the actor, 41, explains. “[Kids] hear everything. It’s like living in East Berlin in the ’70s. So you have to be really, really careful.”

However, while Applegate admits “leaving the babies [at home] is hard,” Arnett isn’t quite experiencing the same parenting pressure to juggle it all.

“You have to go to work because you have a life, and you’re a grown, thinking, evolved person, and you’re trying to maximize your … talent on this planet, and also you have to provide for your family,” he reasons.

“Now, it should be noted that this is a fairly new phenomenon because in prior generations — and through no fault of his own — my dad got up and left the house early to go to work every day … I don’t think he’d be at work and be like, ‘Goddammit, I’m really screwing my kids over.'”