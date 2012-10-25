Christina Applegate Is Clueless About the Terrible Twos

"She's starting to get really defiant when we say no and look back at us with an evil look in her eye."

Image zoom

Courtesy MORE

She has worked hard for her success in the spotlight, but when it comes to Christina Applegate‘s love life, the actress admits romance seemed to arrive on its own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We had always cared deeply for one another when we were friends,” the Up All Night star, 40, tells More‘s November issue of her fiancé Martyn LeNoble.

“He came and put me under his wing. That was it — he was supposed to come.”

The couple welcomed Sadie Grace in 2011 — and Applegate and LeNoble are beginning their trek through the terrible twos.

“We don’t know the best thing to do,” she admits. “She’s starting to get really defiant when we say no and look back at us with an evil look in her eye.”

Despite their 20-month-old daughter’s sassiness, the pair would love to give Sadie a sibling, but the breast cancer survivor admits, “Because of some things that happened during my pregnancy, I don’t know.”