Unpolished's Bria Mancuso and Husband Matt Welcome Daughter BellaMia: 'She's Here!'

The couple announced their first baby was on the way in January

Bria and Matthew Mancuso are officially a family of three!

The couple, who star on TLC's Unpolished, welcomed their first baby together, daughter BellaMia Mancuso, on Monday, July 18, Bria announced on Instagram.

The new mom shared the exciting news with a photo on her Instagram Story of her daughter's hospital birth announcement. BellaMia arrived at 5:55 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz. and measuring 20 inches at birth.

"She's here!!! Born at 5:55 AM @bellamiamancuso," Bria shared.

BellaMia is the first child for Bria and Matt, who is also dad to 4-year-old twin sons Logan and Ronin from a previous relationship.

In January, Bria announced on Instagram that she and husband Matt were expecting a baby girl this summer.

"WE ARE HAVING A BABYGIRL!!!!!! Our little princess is on her way and will be making her appearance in JULY!! We are so beyond blessed and excited to be adding a new addition to our beautiful family!!" Bria wrote alongside several photos of her family in front of a wintry scene that revealed the happy news.

"The boys are so excited to have a little sister and can't wait to become big brothers!!! Babygirl you have no idea how loved and spoiled you already are," she added. "Mommy and daddy love you so much already sweet girl And we can't wait to have you in our arms!!"

The pregnancy came after a five-month in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey that began in September 2021.

One candid photo Bria shared shows all of the needles and medications used during their IVF process surrounding a letterboard that reads, "I would do anything for you/ Every shot was worth it xoxoxo"

Bria also shared a five-minute-long video documenting her injections and doctor's appointments.